|
|
Anthony Fromme
Corpus Christi - Anthony Fromme (73) of Corpus Christi went to be with his Lord and Savior after a long struggle with dementia on September 29, 2019. Born on December 1, 1945, was raised in Weesatche, Texas.
Anthony loved the country and the outdoors. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing or just sitting around the camp fire with family and friends with a cold beer.
He served in the US Navy and was honorably discharged in 1968 then worked as a union pipe fitter both locally and around the world.
Anthony is survived by Frances Fromme (Thrasher), the love of his life, married for 26 years and stepsons, Joseph, John and Mitchell (Christina) Burkhart. He adored his 8 living grand children and 1 deceased. Also survived by 1 sister, Kay Ludwig. He was preceded in death by his father Warner Fromme and mother Charlene.
He was loved by all his family and friends and brought a smile or laughter with his silly jokes and playfulness. He was a very gentle, kind loving and hard working man. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Public visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Guardian funeral home chapel with a Service to be held at 11:30 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Seaside Memorial Park at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 1, 2019