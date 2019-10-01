Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Fromme
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Fromme

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Fromme Obituary
Anthony Fromme

Corpus Christi - Anthony Fromme (73) of Corpus Christi went to be with his Lord and Savior after a long struggle with dementia on September 29, 2019. Born on December 1, 1945, was raised in Weesatche, Texas.

Anthony loved the country and the outdoors. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing or just sitting around the camp fire with family and friends with a cold beer.

He served in the US Navy and was honorably discharged in 1968 then worked as a union pipe fitter both locally and around the world.

Anthony is survived by Frances Fromme (Thrasher), the love of his life, married for 26 years and stepsons, Joseph, John and Mitchell (Christina) Burkhart. He adored his 8 living grand children and 1 deceased. Also survived by 1 sister, Kay Ludwig. He was preceded in death by his father Warner Fromme and mother Charlene.

He was loved by all his family and friends and brought a smile or laughter with his silly jokes and playfulness. He was a very gentle, kind loving and hard working man. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Public visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Guardian funeral home chapel with a Service to be held at 11:30 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Seaside Memorial Park at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now