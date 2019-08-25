|
|
Antonia Martinez, 74, was a loving and kindhearted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandma. At any time she was also a mother to her children's friends. She loved giving her time at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Edroy, where she taught CCD and was a member of the Guadalupanas. She was born on March 27, 1945.
She is preceded in death by her husband Roberto, her parents, Domingo and Estanislada Vargas, her sisters Manuela Lopez and Jesusa Gonzales, her brothers, Simon Vargas, Carmel Vargas, Juan Vargas and Lupe Vargas.
She is survived by her daughters, Rosa Ramos (Joe), Gracie Obregon (David) and San Juana Torres (Baldemar), her sons, Robert Martinez,Jr., Gregorio Martinez, Ricardo Martinez (Rosa), Gavriel Martinez (Kristina) and Carmel Martinez (Patricia), her sisters, Antonia Soto (Richard) and Margarita Gonzales (Guadalupe), 26 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 1 PM to 9 PM with a rosary being recited at 7 PM Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 AM Monday, August 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Isaias Estepa as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Edroy Cemetery,
The family would like to give special Thanks to Celina Baldarramos, Maria Monreal and Deann Rodriguez.
Ritchea-Gonzales F.H.,Inc., 120 S.McCall, Sinton,Texas 78387. 361-364-1311
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 25, 2019