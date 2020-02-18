|
Antonio DeLaRosa Vasquez, Sr.
Corpus Christi - Antonio DeLaRosa Vasquez, Sr., age 89, passed away February 15, 2020. He was born on December 7, 1930 in Beeville, Texas, to Nicacio and Pioquinta Vasquez. After retiring from the United States Air Force, he became a highway patrol man. He later retired as a California Highway Patrolman. He enjoyed fishing and tinkering with many things around the home and with vehicles. He married his wife, Maria Catalina Savedra, on July 8, 1959. He was a loving husband, father, son, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be missed by all who loved him.
Antonio is preceded in death by parents and first born daughter, Rosalva Hernandez.
Left to cherish is his memory is his wife of 60 years, Maria Vasquez, children, Minerva Morrison of Duluth, Minnesota, Antonio D. Vasquez Jr. (Common-law, Brenda) of Corpus Christi, TX., Esmeralda Vasquez of Fairfield, California, sister, Angie Garcia and 21 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020