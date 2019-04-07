Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi - Antonio F. Lopez,(Tony), Jr., went to be with our Lord and Savior on April 2, 2019. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on July 3, 1980 to Antonio F. Lopez,Sr. and Jacqueline Bernal. At an early age Tony was very active. He loved playing sports, being a part of his school band and being around his family which he loved very much. Tony was a loving and caring son, brother and friend to many. Tony is survived by his mother Jacqueline Bernal, and his father, Antonio F. Lopez, Sr., (Joann Lopez), two sisters, Michelle Moya (Jesse Moya), Natalie Maravilla (Roger Maravilla), brother Aaron Lopez (Amanda Lopez), and countless nieces and nephews. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at Guardian funeral home chapel. Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Guardian funeral home. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 7, 2019
Download Now