Antonio Garcia
Portland, TX
Antonio (Tony) Garcia of Corpus Christi Texas, age 64, passed away in his home with his family on Sunday February 17, 2019. Tony was born on November 12, 1954 in Butte, Montana to Lisa and Antonio Garcia.
Tony was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served 27 years on the Corpus Christi Fire Department. He was a hero to not only those who knew him, but to countless others that may not have even knew his name.
He is survived by his mother, Lisa Garcia; wife, Sylvia Garcia; his daughter Beth Hooks; his son Tony Garcia, daughter-in-law Shelese Garcia, and 2 grandkids Addison Garcia and Kealan Garcia; 2 sisters, Rosa Fisher and Mary Garcia; 5 brothers John Garcia, Joseph Garcia, Phil Garcia, David Garcia, and Carlos Garcia. He was preceded in death by his father Antonio Garcia and his brother Ricky Garcia.
Visitation will be on Thursday February 21 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM with a Rosary starting at 7:00 PM at Limbaugh Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 AM on Friday February 22 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Portland, Texas. Burial to follow to Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 20, 2019