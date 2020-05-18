|
|
Antonio Jose Gonzalez, Sr.
Orange Grove - Antonio Jose Gonzalez Sr., originally from Robstown, current resident of Orange Grove, Texas, died peacefully on May 17, 2020 at the age of 86 at his home surrounded by his family. Antonio was born on March 14, 1934 in Westhoff, Texas to Zaragoza and Antonia Mendoza Gonzalez. On May 17, 1953, he married Margarita Verastegui and had five sons. Antonio was a self-taught home builder and co-owner of Diamond Homes. He was a beloved husband, devoted father, caring grandfather, and a pillar in the community. He was highly respected among many who knew him and will be missed greatly by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Zaragoza and Antonia, his sister, Magdalena, his brothers, Fidel, Bacilio, Zaragoza Jr..
Antonio is survived by his wife of 67 years, Margarita; his sons, Samuel (Sylvia), Hector (Laura), Abel (Esmeralda), Rene (Diana), Antonio Jr. (Grace), his 17 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, his brothers, Abundio, Elias, Jimmy, his step-siblings, Jamie, Maria, Janie, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Viewing and rosary will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home in Robstown, Texas. A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Saint Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Flowers, donations, and condolences may be offered at Ramon Funeral Home, 800 Lincoln Avenue, Robstown, Texas 78380.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 18 to May 20, 2020