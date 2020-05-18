Services
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Viewing
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
Saint Anthony's Catholic Church
Robstown, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio Jose Gonzalez Sr.


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonio Jose Gonzalez Sr. Obituary
Antonio Jose Gonzalez, Sr.

Orange Grove - Antonio Jose Gonzalez Sr., originally from Robstown, current resident of Orange Grove, Texas, died peacefully on May 17, 2020 at the age of 86 at his home surrounded by his family. Antonio was born on March 14, 1934 in Westhoff, Texas to Zaragoza and Antonia Mendoza Gonzalez. On May 17, 1953, he married Margarita Verastegui and had five sons. Antonio was a self-taught home builder and co-owner of Diamond Homes. He was a beloved husband, devoted father, caring grandfather, and a pillar in the community. He was highly respected among many who knew him and will be missed greatly by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Zaragoza and Antonia, his sister, Magdalena, his brothers, Fidel, Bacilio, Zaragoza Jr..

Antonio is survived by his wife of 67 years, Margarita; his sons, Samuel (Sylvia), Hector (Laura), Abel (Esmeralda), Rene (Diana), Antonio Jr. (Grace), his 17 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, his brothers, Abundio, Elias, Jimmy, his step-siblings, Jamie, Maria, Janie, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Viewing and rosary will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home in Robstown, Texas. A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Saint Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Flowers, donations, and condolences may be offered at Ramon Funeral Home, 800 Lincoln Avenue, Robstown, Texas 78380.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 18 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -