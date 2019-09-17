|
Antonio "Tony" M. Ramon, Sr.
Corpus Christi - Antonio "Tony" M. Ramon, Sr., 68, went to be with our Heavenly Father on September 13, 2019. He was born on April 30, 1951 in Robstown, Texas to Felix and Maria Mugerza Ramon. Antonio was Catholic and a long time resident of Corpus Christi, Texas. Antonio passed away peacefully at Christus Spohn Shoreline after a lengthy illness surrounded by his loving family. Tony retired after working 30 years as a market manager for H.E.B. and other markets: Moody's Meat Market, Super Mex, Kmart, Super S, and Sam's Club. He enjoyed watching sports, especially football games. Tony was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed playing bingo, scratching off lottery tickets, and gambling games. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be dearly missed.
Antonio is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Rudy and Felix Ramon; and his sister, Juanita Serna.
Tony is survived by his loving wife of fifty years, Alice; his children Tony (Joanne) Ramon, Jr. and Erica (Santos) Pena; his brothers, Robert Ramon and Amador (Estella) Ramon; and his sisters, Zulema (Tony) Villarreal, Alma (Henry) Vargas, and Olga (Roy) Carrion. He was loved and adored by his granddaughter, Briana Nicole Ramon; his grandson, Desmond Rey Pena; his step-grandson, Christian Garcia; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A special thank you to the ICU staff at Christus Spohn Shoreline for their care and support.
A Rosary will be recited at 7 pm on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 17, 2019