Antonio P. "Tony" Garza
Corpus Christi - Antonio "Tony" P. Garza, age 86, passed away December 3, 2020. He was born on April 9, 1934 in Chareville, Texas. Antonio was married to Frances R. Garza for 68 years. He was Frances' neighbor and pursued her until he won her over. At the age of 32, he moved his family from Beeville, Texas to Corpus Christi to raise his family. Antonio was very soft spoken and a man of few words and when he married Frances, they became the perfect couple because she loves to talk. He loved his family and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Antonio was employed with Bay, LTD for 26 years as a diesel mechanic. He enjoyed fixing the diesel trucks and was very good at it. He was often sent out of town to fix the trucks that had broken down. He would often train other mechanics. He never missed a day of work. Antonio was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and you could always find him sitting in his favorite recliner in front of his TV watching the Cowboys play football. He hardly ever missed a game. He also enjoyed watching other teams play. If he wasn't watching football, he would be watching westerns. His favorite shows were Bonanza and the Rifleman. Antonio is preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Antonio Peralta Garza; and granddaughter, Gabrielle Garza. Antonio is survived by his brother Margarito Garza of Beeville, Texas; children, Rita (Rick) Lopez, Antonio "Tony" (Miros) Garza Jr. of Corpus Christi, Texas, Rene (Rose Mary) Garza of Crypress, Texas; 6 grandchildren, Ericka (Louie) Villagomez, Richard Lopez II, Rene Garza Jr., Anthony (Lyna) Garza, Matthew Garza, and Victoria Garza; 3 great-grandchildren, Louie Villagomez IV, Lincoln Villagomez, and Ayden Garza. Funeral Services will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Condolences can be left at memorygardens.com.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 13, 2020.
