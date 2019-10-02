Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
Antonio "Tony" Trejo Obituary
Antonio " Tony " Trejo

Corpus Christi - Antonio " Tony " Trejo has joined the lawman upstairs on September 27, 2019 surrounded by the ones who loved and understood him. He was born December 1, 1960 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Jose Raul and Belinda Trejo.

Tony was an all or nothing type of guy, but nevertheless a loving son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin. Tony was a proud Veteran of the United States Army, he was a simple man with a big heart whether he liked to admit it or not. He went above and beyond for his beautiful mother, daughter and granddaughters whom he adored. We will miss you but know we will meet again.

Tony is preceded in death by his father, Jose Raul Trejo and brother Jose Raul "Joe" Trejo Jr.

He is survived by his beloved mother, Belinda, one and only daughter Alisa (Joaquin) Olvera, granddaughters Gabby Olvera and Jaquelin Olvera, brothers, Olbedo (Patsy) Trejo, Ovidio (Norma) Trejo, and sister, Angelita Witherspoon, three nieces and three nephews, 11 great nieces and nephews, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral Service will he held at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery located at 9974 I-37, Corpus Christi, TX 78410 on Friday, October 4, 2019 @ 1:00pm. Reception to follow at the Moravian Hall located at 5601 Kostoryz Rd. Corpus Chiristi, TX 78415.

My family and I, would like to send a special thank you to Mr. Olbedo & Patsy Trejo, and my dad's neighbors Veronica and Rolando, thank you for all that you did for him, I am and will forever be eternally grateful.

Tony's request, "in lieu of flowers, buy yourself a 12 pack of miller lite and drink it in my honor, while watching the Miami Dolphins."

Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 2, 2019
