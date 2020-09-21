Antonio V. Villarreal



Robstown - "I run towards the goal, so I can win the prize of being called to Heaven. This is the prize the Lord offers, because of what Christ Jesus had done".



Antonio "Tony" Villarreal has finished his race and was received into Heaven's gate on September 6, 2020.



Tony, 76 was born on December 13, 1943 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Florencio Villarreal, Sr. and Jesusa Garcia. At an early age he became one of the youngest Master Plumber's in Texas and eventually started his own company, Tony's Plumbing, which served South Texas for many years. He also proudly served our country by joining the U.S. Army National Guard.



He had a passion for composing, singing and wrote many songs including "Campanitas de Navidad" and "Que Linda es Navidad". Accompanied by the Robstown Jr. High Choir and recorded by Freddie Records in 1974 these songs are still being played on radio today. He also composed many Christian songs that touched the many who heard them such as "Mi Cristo Vive", "De tu Precencia", "Detras De la Cruz" and many more.



He had a passion for running, fitness, and was called "The runner" by many. However, his greatest passion was the word of the living God and teaching all whom he came in contact with the Good News of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.



He goes home to the Lord to reunite with his parents and two brothers: Florencio Villarreal, Jr. and Raul Villarreal.



He leaves behind to cherish his memories to his beloved wife of 58 years, Zulema Villarreal; his children, Sandra "Orlando" Ybarra, Rene Villarreal and Myra Villarreal; his siblings Bertha Ruiz and Robert Villarreal. He was also loved and adored by his 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Service at 7 p.m. at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.



JOHN 3:16



