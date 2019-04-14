Services
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 857-6291
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:30 PM
Corpus Christi - April Hope Gomez was called to Heaven on April 11, 2019 at the age of 39. She was born on April 22, 1979 in Alice, Texas. Her vibrant personality and memorable smile will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She will be remembered for her love of family and her passion for nursing. She worked as an emergency room registered nurse for many years as she pursued her Master's Degree to become a Nurse Practitioner. April exemplified outstanding strength, perseverance, and commitment to her studies as she fearlessly battled cancer. April would be graduating from Texas A&M University Corpus Christi with her Masters of Science in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner) on May 11, 2019.

She will be reunited with her beloved father, Ruben Gomez Sr.

She is survived by her mother, Aurora Gomez; daughter, Alicia Bree Gomez; her brothers, Ruben H. Gomez Jr. (Elizabeth), Orlando Gomez (Melissa), along with three nephews, three nieces, one great niece; and her fur babies, Riley and Sophie.

"Hopie, your spirit will never be forgotten. Our memories will forever remain. As we say our final goodbyes, know that we will hold your time here on earth dearly. We love you more…" - Alicia

A Memorial Service will be held at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Rd. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.

To offer your condolences visit www.funerariadelangelmholly.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 14, 2019
