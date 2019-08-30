|
Aquila Ann Rushing
Aransas Pass - Aquila Ann Rushing was born on October 15, 1929, in Fouke, Arkansas. She married Winfred "Bill" Rushing in 1948. Their three sons were born in Snyder, Texas. In 1965 the family moved to Aransas Pass, Texas.
Aquila was a longtime member of Eastern Star. She held several offices in that organization, including that of Worthy Matron in 1994. Recently she has been active in the Daughters of the Nile.
She and Bill attended the Salt Lake Baptist Church of Rockport together until his death in 2007. Aquila has continued to attend First Baptist. In addition to Sunday worship, Aquila attends a small group and a weekly social gathering with her fellow worshippers.
Aquila is preceded in death by her husband Bill Rushing, son David Rushing, daughter-in-law Rita Rushing and grandson Joe Rushing. She is survived by her son Paul Rushing (Nancy), son Johnny Rushing (Mary), stepson Jim Rushing (Kathy), grandchildren Connie Supnet (Ben), Courtney Davis, Erica Rushing (Shawn Hardy), Desiree Howland (Kenny), Jeff Rushing (Penny), Tina Davies (Jimmy), 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held from 5:00p.m.-8:00p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, all at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home, Aransas Pass. Burial will follow at Aransas Memorial Park in Rockport.
