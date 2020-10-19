Archie William Brawner



Weatherford, TX - Archie William Brawner, 93, of Weatherford, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on October 10, 2020. He was born July 22, 1927 in San Antonio, Texas and was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas. He is survived by his son Robert (Bob) and wife, Joy of Aledo, TX; siblings, Jack and Fred Brawner of Corpus Christi and Martha Harrington of San Antonio; six grandchildren, Shayne, Bryan, Kristen, Christopher and Brandon Brawner, and Kelley Martinez; and 3 great-grandchildren, Taryn Brawner, Sebastian and Aiden Martinez. He is preceded in death by his son, Donald E. Brawner; parents, Volney E. and Estelle Brawner; brother, Volney E. Brawner, Jr., sister, Carrie Lou Lord.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Southcliff Baptist Church, Fort Worth, Texas with interment to follow in DFW National Cemetery.



Arrangements handled by Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel, Weatherford, Texas.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store