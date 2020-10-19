1/1
Archie William Brawner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Archie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Archie William Brawner

Weatherford, TX - Archie William Brawner, 93, of Weatherford, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on October 10, 2020. He was born July 22, 1927 in San Antonio, Texas and was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas. He is survived by his son Robert (Bob) and wife, Joy of Aledo, TX; siblings, Jack and Fred Brawner of Corpus Christi and Martha Harrington of San Antonio; six grandchildren, Shayne, Bryan, Kristen, Christopher and Brandon Brawner, and Kelley Martinez; and 3 great-grandchildren, Taryn Brawner, Sebastian and Aiden Martinez. He is preceded in death by his son, Donald E. Brawner; parents, Volney E. and Estelle Brawner; brother, Volney E. Brawner, Jr., sister, Carrie Lou Lord.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Southcliff Baptist Church, Fort Worth, Texas with interment to follow in DFW National Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel, Weatherford, Texas.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved