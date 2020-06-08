Ariel Alexander "Alex" Garcia
Ariel "Alex" Alexander Garcia

Alex Garcia, 37, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 as a result of complications from an auto accident July 2000.

Alex attended King High School and Mary Grett School. He was a member of the King baseball team.

Survivors are his parents, Ariel Garcia and Cathie Garcia, and his sister Laura Garcia. A special thanks to his provider for 14 years, Richard Thorpe, and the numerous doctors and nurses that have helped over the years.

Memorial service will be held on June 19th at 10am at St. Pius X Catholic Church.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.
