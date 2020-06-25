Ariel VargasCorpus Christi - Ariel Vargas, age 37, passed away June 14, 2020. He was born on November 23, 1982 in Corpus Christi, Tx. to Jaime and Rosario Vargas. He graduated from W.B. Ray High School in 2001 and earned a Bachelor's of Business Administration in International Affairs from St. Edwards University in 2006. Ariel was a property investor and entrepreneur in the Austin area. He enjoyed basketball, billiards and was an avid fan of the New York Giants. Ariel will always be remembered for his love and devotion to family, sense of adventure, creativity and caring nature towards his fellow man. He will always be remembered as a loving son, brother, nephew, cousin, friend, brother-in-law and uncle.Ariel is survived by his parents, Jaime and Rosario, his brothers, Nicolas and Osvaldo, his aunt, Sofia, sister-in-law, Mayela and niece, Daniela Victoria, his dog and best friend, Thornton.A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home.