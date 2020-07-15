1/1
Armand G. Huerta
Armand G. Huerta

Sinton - On July 10,2020, we lost a great man,Armand G.Huerta, 74.It was sudden but we are comforted to know he is at peace with his parents, Julia and Frank Huerta; daughter, Ashley Renee Huerta and his grandson, David Jesus Huerta.

Armand was great at catching our hearts and catfish. He proudly served our country retiring after 23 years in the United States Air Force. He retired as a TSGT and was proud to say that he kept those jeeps running during the Vietnam Conflict. He always had a smile and a corny joke.He will be greatly missed and remembered.

He leaves behind his wife, Martha Huerta and five children, Renee & Anthony Zapata, Armanda Huerta, Angelica and Kevin Covington; two sons, Frank Huerta and Samuel Huerta; sister, Rose and Blair Eztler; 13 grandchildren; several cousins; two sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; five nephews and three nieces.

Visitation will be held from 2 PM to 9 PM with a rosary being recited at 7 PM Wednesday, July 15,2020 at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.Funeral mass will be held at 11 AM Thursday,July 16,2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Glen Mullan as celebrant.Graveside services and interment will be held at 2 PM ,Thursday at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi. Ritchea-Gonzales F.H.,Inc 120 S.McCall Sinton,Texas 78387 361-364-1311




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
02:00 - 09:00 PM
Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home
JUL
15
Rosary
07:00 PM
Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home
JUL
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
JUL
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home
120 S Mccall St
Sinton, TX 78387
(361) 364-1311
