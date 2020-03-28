Services
Armandina B. "Linda" Cruz

Armandina B. "Linda" Cruz Obituary
Armandina "Linda" B. Cruz

Corpus Christi - Armandina "Linda" B. Cruz, 88, passed away on March 27, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born on March 3, 1932, in San Antonio, Texas to Jose Barsenas and Cayetana Delgado Barsenas.

She was preceded in death by both parents; husband of 40 years, Jose Cruz; and daughter, Leticia Trejo.

Linda is survived by her seven children, Lucia Vega, Guadalupe C. Marsh (Louis), Severino Cruz (Irma), Juan Jose Cruz, Maria M. Garza (Ricky), Maria Victoria Reyes (Howard), and Esmeralda Martinez. 24 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.

Services are under the direction of Memoy Gardens Funeral Home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
