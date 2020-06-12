Armando GuerreroCorpus Christi - Armando Guerrero, of Corpus Christi, passed away June 6, 2020. He was born in Corpus Christi on February 21, 1945, graduated from Ray High School and received a Bachelor's Degree from Corpus Christi State University. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy and proudly served in the Navy Reserves as a Seabee. He worked at Corpus Christi Army Depot as a helicopter mechanic and management analyst until his retirement. He also worked in retail loss prevention and was a volunteer Nueces County sheriff's deputy. He was a member of El Mesias Baptist Church and enjoyed attending services until he became homebound. He had a passion for fishing, cars, law enforcement, and cooking. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andres and Celia Guerrero, and brothers, Andrew, Ruben, Reynaldo, and Robert. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin (Michealyn) and James (Samantha), daughter, Deborah, step-son, Aris and brother, Richard. His greatest joys were his grandson, Nikko, and granddaughter, Izabella. Services will be at Memory Gardens in Corpus Christi on Saturday, June 13, 2020 with visitation at 10:00 am and a memorial service at 11 am followed by the burial. A reception will be held following the services at Second Baptist Church, 6701 S. Staples. The family respectfully requests no flowers be sent.