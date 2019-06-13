|
|
Armando R. Ramirez
Corpus Christi - Armando R. Ramirez, age 84, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away at home Sunday, June 9, 2019. Armando was born November 12, 1934 in Cd. Mier, Tamaulipas, Mexico to the late Santos and Benita Ramirez.
Armando prized supporting his family above all else, and he inspired all who knew him with his tireless work ethic. His infectious smile and sense of humor endeared him to everyone. He was a lifetime member of Holy Family Catholic Church. He enjoyed relaxing and watching sports on TV. In retirement, he devoted his life to his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Bertha Dahlia Garza.
Armando is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Nora Ilma Ramirez; son, Armando (Natalie) Ramirez and daughter, Cynthia (Frank) Rios; grandson, Daniel Ramirez and granddaughter, Alyssa Fiori.
A visitation for Armando will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Memory Gardens Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will occur Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemoryGardensFuneralHome.com for the Ramirez family.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 13, 2019