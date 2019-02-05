|
Armando Roberto Pena Jr.
Alice, TX
Armando Roberto Pena Jr., age 62, passed away February 2, 2019 in Alice, Texas. He was born February 12, 1956 in Alice, Texas to Armando Roberto Pena Sr. and Delfina Alaniz Pena.
After attending Texas A& I University, Mando had a long successful career in broadcasting following in his dad's footsteps. He worked at several radio stations including KDSI, KLHB, KOPY, and found his home at KROB. His talent led him to program directing jobs in places like Lubbock , Dallas, Laredo and most recently in Corpus Christi. Mando's true love was sports broadcasting -Football, Baseball, Basketball, and Hockey. Mando could do it all professionally, as the seasoned broadcaster, that he was. For many years he covered Alice Coyote Sports, most recently with his little brother Bobby. He was a long time play by play man for TAMUK Javelina football as well as the Semi pro arena football team the CC Hammerheads.
Mando's early success in radio prompted his younger brother Dan to pursue a career in broadcasting. Years later Bobby followed in his brothers journey of broadcasting. Mando's proudest achievement in life was his son Bubba. Mando loved to fish with his best friend Ralph. His love for his family was not outdone by his love for the Cowboys, Astros, and Spurs; but his heart belonged to his everything, his grandkids Andrea & Alexander. He loved his nieces and nephews unconditionally and was everyone's favorite uncle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Armando Roberto Pena Sr. and Delfina Alaniz Pena; brother, Federico Pena; sister, Alma Lichtenberger; and niece, Amanda Celeste Lichtenberger.
He is survived by his son, Armando " Bubba" Roberto Pena III (Jackie) of Orange Grove; brothers, Richard Pena (Dalia) of Alice, David Pena of Alice, Daniel Pena of Corpus Christi, and Bobby Pena (Mari) of Alice; sisters, Leticia Sauceda (Rick) of Sparks, Nevada and Vikki Garcia (Fred) of Alice; grandchildren, Andrea and Alexander Pena; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Burial to follow at New Collins Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ralph Escobar, David Del Bosque, Ruben Cadena, Mario Bernal, Anthony Alaniz, Pete Garcia, Dan Alaniz, and Michael Escobar.
A special thanks to Claro Communications / KROB
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 5, 2019