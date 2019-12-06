|
Armeen Erigan Stone
Corpus Christi - A memorial celebration of the life of Armeen Erigan Stone will take place at 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 21, at Grace Presbyterian Church, 6301 Yorktown Road in Corpus Christi, followed by a reception at Mirador Retirement Community, 5857 Timbergate Drive. Armeen was a lifelong resident of Corpus Christi and spent her last 4 years at Mirador.
Armeen, 90, passed away on October 19, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles C. (Chuck) Stone Jr, and her brother Charles N. Erigan. She is survived by her children Charles C. Stone III, Katrina Little and her husband John Little, Noubar Allen Stone and his wife Meri Nordstrom and their sons Travis, Lukas, and Jasper. She is also survived by a nephew Allen N. Erigan, his wife Nadine and their daughter Paige.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the following organizations in Armeen's name:
Baylor University/Charles C Stone Jr. Endowed Athletic Scholarship Fund One Bear Place #97026 Waco, TX 76798-7026
Grace Presbyterian Church 6301 Yorktown Blvd CC, TX 78414
Mirador Scholarship Fund 5857 Timbergate Blvd CC, TX 78414
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019