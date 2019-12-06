Resources
More Obituaries for Armeen Stone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Armeen Erigan Stone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Armeen Erigan Stone Obituary
Armeen Erigan Stone

Corpus Christi - A memorial celebration of the life of Armeen Erigan Stone will take place at 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 21, at Grace Presbyterian Church, 6301 Yorktown Road in Corpus Christi, followed by a reception at Mirador Retirement Community, 5857 Timbergate Drive. Armeen was a lifelong resident of Corpus Christi and spent her last 4 years at Mirador.

Armeen, 90, passed away on October 19, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles C. (Chuck) Stone Jr, and her brother Charles N. Erigan. She is survived by her children Charles C. Stone III, Katrina Little and her husband John Little, Noubar Allen Stone and his wife Meri Nordstrom and their sons Travis, Lukas, and Jasper. She is also survived by a nephew Allen N. Erigan, his wife Nadine and their daughter Paige.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the following organizations in Armeen's name:

Baylor University/Charles C Stone Jr. Endowed Athletic Scholarship Fund One Bear Place #97026 Waco, TX 76798-7026

Grace Presbyterian Church 6301 Yorktown Blvd CC, TX 78414

Mirador Scholarship Fund 5857 Timbergate Blvd CC, TX 78414
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Armeen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -