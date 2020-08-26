Arnold Rendon Serrano



Corpus Christi - It is with great sadness to share with you, the passing of Arnold Rendon Serrano, on Saturday, August 22, 2020. His angels descended from the heaven's surrounded him and took him home to meet the Lord and reunite with his loved one's that went before him. His health struggles were many, but you wouldn't know it by how he lived. He had a great love for his family and friends, his Denver Bronco's and for Rock & Roll. His past times included gathering with friends, reminiscing about the past, attending Ozzy concerts, among many other artists. He love sharing stories from his past that impacted him so deeply. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Mauro Ramos Serrano and Aurora Rendon Serrano, his brothers Mauro Serrano, Jr., and Raymond Serrano also his stepson, Reynaldo Eric Moreno. He is survived by his wife of thirty seven years Lydia G. Serrano, son Jonathan Adam Serrano, grandchildren, Madison Rae Serrano, Raelyn (Juan Joslin), and Reynaldo Moreno, and great grandson, James Cameron Joslin, sisters, Mary Claire Serrano, Lydia Ramirez, Linda Ruiz, nieces & nephews, Tricia, Lina and Mauro Serrano, III,(Amber), Mary Claire Serrano, Viola Alvarado (Jose), Rey Martinez, Michael Ruiz (Pam), Rosie Jimenez (Jose) and Gina Ruiz.



Public visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 with a Chapel Service to be held at 11:30 a.m. at Guardian funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park.



Pallbearers will be Jonathan Adam Serrano, Mauro Serrano, Jr., Jose Jimenez, Darren Vera, Dan Castaneda, Juan Joslin, Reynaldo Moreno and Ian Jimenez.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store