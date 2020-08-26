1/2
Arnold Rendon Serrano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arnold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arnold Rendon Serrano

Corpus Christi - It is with great sadness to share with you, the passing of Arnold Rendon Serrano, on Saturday, August 22, 2020. His angels descended from the heaven's surrounded him and took him home to meet the Lord and reunite with his loved one's that went before him. His health struggles were many, but you wouldn't know it by how he lived. He had a great love for his family and friends, his Denver Bronco's and for Rock & Roll. His past times included gathering with friends, reminiscing about the past, attending Ozzy concerts, among many other artists. He love sharing stories from his past that impacted him so deeply. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Mauro Ramos Serrano and Aurora Rendon Serrano, his brothers Mauro Serrano, Jr., and Raymond Serrano also his stepson, Reynaldo Eric Moreno. He is survived by his wife of thirty seven years Lydia G. Serrano, son Jonathan Adam Serrano, grandchildren, Madison Rae Serrano, Raelyn (Juan Joslin), and Reynaldo Moreno, and great grandson, James Cameron Joslin, sisters, Mary Claire Serrano, Lydia Ramirez, Linda Ruiz, nieces & nephews, Tricia, Lina and Mauro Serrano, III,(Amber), Mary Claire Serrano, Viola Alvarado (Jose), Rey Martinez, Michael Ruiz (Pam), Rosie Jimenez (Jose) and Gina Ruiz.

Public visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 with a Chapel Service to be held at 11:30 a.m. at Guardian funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Jonathan Adam Serrano, Mauro Serrano, Jr., Jose Jimenez, Darren Vera, Dan Castaneda, Juan Joslin, Reynaldo Moreno and Ian Jimenez.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved