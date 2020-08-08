Arthur T. Brown Jr.
Corpus Christi - Arthur T. Brown Jr., also known as "Art" or "Tutie", passed away on August 3, 2020 at the age of 68. He was born on January 8, 1952 to Arthur and Virginia Brown in San Antonio, Texas. He was raised in Hawaii and New Hampshire before moving to Corpus Christi. He graduated from King High School in 1970. After graduation he attended Del Mar Community College. Art was the owner and founder of Coastal Tool & Supply, a company he founded twenty years ago.
Arthur married his wife, Sue, of forty seven years on December 1, 1972. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Art was a devoted "PawPaw" who you could always count on to show up for everything. Art was deeply loved by his family, friends and his Coastal Tool Team. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, generosity and larger than life personality. His very first job was delivering papers for the Corpus Christi Caller Times. Tutie spent most of his youth down at the beach surfing and fishing. Art could fix anything. He loved woodworking and restoring old cars, especially VW Bugs.
Arthur Brown Jr. is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Brown Sr. and Virginia Brown. Art is survived by his wife Susan G. Purdum Brown; children, Shannon (James) Gornell and Lindsay (Rusty) Lane; grandchildren, Luke, Will, Lilah, Stone, Piper and Briggs; sister, Ginny (Gary) McCluskey; brother, Mike (Nevis) Brown; as well as brothers and sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews who loved him.
Services will be held for immediate family only. To view a livestream of the service at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 please visit Arthur's tribute page at: www.seasidefuneral.com
Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are his brother Mike Brown, son-in-law Jamie Gornell, son-in-law Rusty Lane, grandsons Luke and Will Gornell and nephew Matthew McCluskey.
For those that qualify, a plasma donation to the Coastal Bend Blood Center can be made in Arthur Brown's honor.