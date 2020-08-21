Arthur Van Harriott II



Arthur Van Harriott II, 49 of Corpus Christi, Texas went to be with our LORD on August 17, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Arthur was born on June 15th, 1971 to his very proud parents; Lt. Col. Arthur Van Harriott Sr. (Ret.) and Dr. Janette Harriott of Edmond, Ok. From the very beginning of Art's life, he was very adventurous and loved being very active and involved in anything he was a part of. Art participated in The Boy Scouts of America, mastered mixed martial arts and was an avid football athlete through his college years. After college, Art joined the United States Marine Corps and while in the Marines, he felt the call to pursue a career as a commercial diver and went on to graduate top of his class from The Ocean Corps Dive School in Houston, Texas. Shortly after graduating from dive school, Art was blessed with the meeting of the love of his life, and wife of almost 20 years, DeeDee. While working in the commercial diving field, Arthur served on many amazingly high-profiled diving assignments which included dive security details after the 911 tragedy, as well as search and recovery diving details after Hurricane IKE and Katrina. After working in the dive industry for over 16 years, Art left that field to pursue a career in the oil industry in Corpus Christi, Texas in 2012. Art loved to barbeque and if you stepped foot in his home you knew you were guaranteed to receive a good laugh and an amazing meal. His idea of a great time was spending it with his family and friends simply hanging out by the barbeque pit while listening to good music and was even known to cut a rug with the Texas 2-Step. Art was a very quiet spoken man whose belief system centered upon three very simple principles: FAITH, FAMILY and COUNTRY. As member of Church Unlimited, Art was a devout Christian who loved JESUS and was very dedicated with his wife in making sure his children were raised knowing Christ from the moment that they were born. Art love his children. He was the very proud father of three, Brittney, Chase and Alli. Many times Art would drive all night from a job just to be present for his children's school programs, to speak to their classes on career days, volunteer on his day to be a W.A.T.C.H Dog Dad at their school or even to rush home in his his oil field uniform just to emerge from the house in a three piece suit in order to accompany his daughter to the Father/Daughter dance at Cotillion. In this life Arthur leaves behind his parents; Lt. Col. Arthur Van Harriott Sr. (Ret.) and Dr. Janette Harriott, his loving soulmate and wife; DeeDee Harriott, his three children; Brittney, Chase and Alli, his sister Angela Meeks, Brother in Laws, Jeffrey Rasco, Joe Lightcap, Jimmy Rasco, and Delvin Meeks and Sister in Law Janie Lightcap. He also leaves behind several beloved nieces and nephews including; Robert Rasco, Ricky Daniels, Crystal Hernandez, Amber Blackshire, Rachael Daniels, Megan and Emily Lightcap, Kennedy Rasco, Kyle, Dain and Kendall Daniels and Forrest. Austin and Karis Hill and Jasmine Meeks.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store