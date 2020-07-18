Arturo (Arthur) De Los SantosCorpus Christi - Arturo (Arthur) De Los Santos, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020 after a long battle with pulmonary disease. Arthur was born to Antonio and Irene De Los Santos on January 21, 1943. He was a proud graduate of Roy Miller High School and was lifelong resident of Corpus Christi.Arthur started his career in car sales at Menger Oldsmobile. After exploring several different working paths, he found his calling as an insurance and financial advisor with New York Life and Farmers Insurance. Thank you to friends and family who believed in him to handle your needs. He worked hard his entire life and was a great provider. Arthur enjoyed watching sports and loved keeping statistics on all baseball and football teams. As much as he loved sports his favorite past time was meeting up with friends for coffee and afternoon "meeting of the minds".Arthur is preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Irene De Los Santos and brother Antonio "Junior" De Los Santos.He is survived by his loving and loyal wife of nearly 57 years, Sandra De Los Santos; two daughters, Nora (Freddy) Orum of Corpus Christi, TX and Lisa (Lee) Stallcup of Shreveporrt, LA.Arthur adored his five grandchildren, who were the apple of his eye. Brandy (Brian) Emery, Taylor Orum (Miles Moore), Freddy Orum III, of Corpus Christi, Texas; Anthony and Addison Stallcup of Shreveport, Louisiana. He is survived by four great granddaughters Ava and Avery Emery and Emma and Kenedy Moore, all of Corpus Christi, Texas.Arthur is also survived by three brothers and one sister, all of Corpus Christi, Texas, Armando (Nellie) De Los Santos, Robert De Los Santos, Elias (Naomi) De Los Santos and Maria Benavidez.He had three brother in laws. Mauro (Imelda) Perez, Ray (America) Perez and Romeo (Belinda) Perez all of Corpus Christi, TX.He also had several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, cousins and friends near and a far whom he loved as well.The family would like to thank Del Cielo Hospice for providing compassion and dignity during his final hours.A memorial mass will be held at a later date.