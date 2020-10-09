1/1
Arturo Flores Leal
1936 - 2020
Arturo Flores Leal

Robstown - Arturo Flores Leal, age 83, was born November 5th, 1936 in Runge, Texas, but lived his life in Robstown, Texas.

Arturo had a career as a barber. In retirement, Arturo and Margarita Leal enjoyed a long life with their family, friends, and neighbors. He loved spending time taking care of his pristine yard, spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He loved telling lifetime stories that were so descriptive you thought you were there.

He was very proud of his children, and especially proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Arturo is preceded in death by his parents, Francisco and Caratina Leal, brother, Reynaldo Leal, sisters, Corina Perez, Idahlia Garza and beloved wife, Margarita Leal.

Arturo is survived by daughter, Margie (Phillip), son, Arturo, Jr., grandchildren, Aaron, Trinity, Arturo, III, great-grandchildren, Aaron, Jr. He is also survived by brothers, Frank, Fernando and Armando Leal, sisters, Alicia Cabrera and Irene Villarreal, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He left us far too soon, but will forever be remembered for his love of his family (until the numbers finished), storytelling, generous heart, and long-lasting friendships.

The Leal Family will be receiving family and friends on Monday October 12, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 8200 Old Brownsville Rd., Corpus Christi, Texas, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday October 12, 2020 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 204 Dunne Ave., Robstown, Texas at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Robstown Memorial Park, 4607 FM 1889, Robstown, Texas.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
OCT
12
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
