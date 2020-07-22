Arturo G Gonzales



Orange Grove - Arturo G Gonzales was born November 26th, 1958 to Martin Gonzales Jr., and Natividad Gonzales in Mathis, TX. He resided the entirety of his life in Orange Grove; he grew up on the ranch surrounded by his brothers, sister, and numerous cousins. Arturo was a graduate of Orange Grove High School, class of 1978. Throughout high school he excelled in football and tennis. After high school he continued to become a self-employed general contractor, managing his own work, while also assisting his brothers in the family construction company. Arturo kept busy, working on his own projects, cooking, building, and creating. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and any time spent outdoors on the water or in his workshop. Arturo was most proud of his three children, but also highly valued his family and friends. Family dinners were greatly prioritized by him and assuring no one was left out was always the goal. He was "larger than life" as he always remained positive with a smile on his face, throughout all the trials and tribulations he may have faced. Arturo passed in the comfort of his own home on July 18th, 2020. He will be remembered for his radiant smile, loving & caring nature, sense of humor, and his ability to find light in even the darkest of days.



Survivors include one son Zakary Gonzales of Orange Grove, Texas; two daughters Alana (Jeffery) Saenz of Corpus Christi, Texas and Meagan Alaniz of Alice, Texas; one brother Martin Gonzalez III Orange Grove, Texas and one sister Maria (Alfredo) Perez and his pride and joy his grandson Bash Saenz of Corpus Christi Texas. Other survivors include many cousins, aunts, uncles, and many friends.



Visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00A.M. at Rosas Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary being recited at 12:00 P.M. Dismissal and departure of the funeral procession will begin right after the rosary. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 2:00 P.M. that same day at the St. Pius X Catholic Church of Sandia, Texas. Burial will follow at the Casa Blanca Cemetery.



ROSAS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements









