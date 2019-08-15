|
|
Arturo "Art" Gutierrez
Corpus Christi - Arturo Gutierrez (Art) age 60, entered eternal rest on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
He was born on December 22, 1958 to his parents Fabian and Maria "Molly" Gutierrez.
He is proceeded in death by his grandparents: Mr. & Mrs. Fabian Gutierrez of Bloomington and Mrs. Guillermo Galvan of Nursery; father Fabian Gutierrez of Corpus Christi; brothers: Fred Gutierrez of Houston and David Gutierrez of Temple.
He is survived by his daughters: Jessica Cruz (Charlie), Felicia Ramos (Mario) and Clarissa Gutierrez; grandson Noah; mother Molly Gutierrez; 3 siblings: Carol Mendoza, Armando Gutierrez, and Becky Gonzalez; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Public Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, August 16 at Guardian Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. that evening.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 17 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church 540 Hiawatha St. Burial to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 15, 2019