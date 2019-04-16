|
Arturo Melve
Corpus Christi - Arturo Melve, 72, passed away on April 13, 2019. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on May 1, 1946 to Jose and Genoveva D. Melve.
Arturo attended Roy Miller High School and received a vocational certificate from Del Mar College. He had a career in heating/air conditioning maintenance.
Arturo was married to Nori Reyes Melve on September 21, 1968. He had a passion for his family, politics and his Westside community of Molina.
He is survived by his wife, Nori Melve; children, Michelle Melve (Albert) Mendoza and Monica Melve (Gilbert) De La Garza; grandchildren: Briana De La Garza, Gabriel De La Garza, Albert Mendoza, and Isabella Mendoza; great-grandchild, Jeremiah Ovalle; sisters, Maria Blanca Martinez and Maria de Jesus Trujillo.
Arturo was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Genoveva Melve; brothers, Jose Melve, Jr., Juan Melve and Francisco Melve; sisters, Delia Melve, Consuelo Perez, Carmen Vargas, Juanita Garza, Virginia Rivera and Gloria Morrow; and granddaughter, Anna Mendoza.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Memory Gardens Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Memory Gardens Chapel with Interment to be held at 1:00 pm at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 16, 2019