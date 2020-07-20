Arturo O. Zertuche Jr.



Arturo O. Zertuche Jr., passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at the age of 70 on July 1, 2020. Arturo served our country in the Vietnam era. After serving, his life was not the best but he lived his life the best way he knew how. He will be missed dearly.



Arturo is survived by his sister, Linda Flores; and brother, Carlos Zertuche; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.



He was predeceased by his parents, Arturo and Alicia Zertuche; two brothers, Juan and Bruno Zertuche; and one nephew, Juan Francisco Zertuche.



Trevino Funeral Home will be having services at Veterans Cemetery, Thursday at 2 o'clock for immediate family.









