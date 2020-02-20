Services
Ashley Nicole Glorfield


1984 - 2020
Ashley Nicole Glorfield

(11/7/1984 -

1/31/2020)

Ashley went to heaven on January 31, 2020 leaving behind a legacy of faith, hope and love. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00pm at First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 900 S. Shoreline Blvd., Corpus Christi, Texas 78401. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ashley's honor to Coastal Bend Grace House in Portland, Mission of Mercy in Corpus Christi, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center or a .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -