Atanacio M. "Tito" Flores
Corpus Christi - Atanacio M. Flores "Tito" was 89 years old when he entered into the Kingdom of GOD on May 21, 2020. He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother. He passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Seguin, Texas on August 14, 1930.
He was preceded in death by his lovely wife Mary Helen Flores, and his faithful son Edward Dwyane Flores.
He is survived by one son, Johnny (Blanch) Fernandez, four daughters, Jeannie (Fred) Vela, Dorothy (Joel) Salazar, Sandra Soliz and Denise Elizalde and 2 sisters. Tito was Blessed to have 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tito, warmed the lives and hearts of many with his loving kindness and will be extremely missed by his family and the many who knew and loved him.
A special thank you to Angel Bright Hospice and especially Ashley Hernandez, RN, for the care, support and compassion expressed to our dad.
We would also, like to thank all who helped with donations and his benefit.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from 5:00 to 9:00 P.M. at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 P.M. that same evening. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 9:30 A.M. at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment followed at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Due to COVID limitations, Rosary and Funeral service will be limited to immediate family only (50 people). A livestream of the services will be available at www. Corpuschristifh.com for friends and family to view from their home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 24 to May 25, 2020