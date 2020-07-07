Atilano B. Escamilla, Jr.



Corpus Christi - Atilano B. Escamilla, Jr. passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at the grand age of 99 years old in Corpus Christi, Texas.



He was born in Duval county, Texas on February 09, 1921 to his loving parents Hipolita and Atilano B. Escamilla, Sr.



Atilano was a proud World War II Veteran who served his country in the United States Army.



Not many knew, but while in the midst of war, Atilano was the victim of a grenade explosion, which led to a full loss of hearing in his right ear. Even after enduring such a tragedy, he always said he would do it again if his country called on him.



Following his four years of military service, he dedicated many years of employment with the Corn Products Company, where he would formally retire. Being the workaholic that he was, he decided to pick up a part time job with Henry's Cleaners, later in life.



Most will remember Tilano as lovable and cheerful; always with a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. He was what one would describe as an avid Dallas Cowboys fan! He could always find joy supporting his team, he was a loyal, diehard fan; win or lose! Being the proud Texan that he was, he also loved the Texas Rangers Major League Baseball team. Although he is no longer, we are blessed with many wonderful memories; his sense of humor will live in our hearts forever.



He joins now in heaven both of his parents and his sibling:s Concepcion, Lela, Olivia, Lucy, Rodolfo, Alfonso and Rolando and a half brother Isidrio.



Atilano is survived by his wife Maria Escamilla; daughters: Connie Hussain (Ijaz) their children: Nicole Hussain-Van De Mark, Nabil Hussain, of Irving, Texas; Nora Medina (Paul) their son: Paul Medina, Jr. (Mariesa) of Corpus Christi,Texas; Elda Ratzlaff (Steven) their son: Robert Ratzlaff of Louisville, Texas; son: Jesus "Jesse" Escamilla (Selina) their children: Jessa Michelle, Troy Mikal and Jazlynn Saline Escamilla; step-son, whom he loved as his own, Raymond Molina (Meredith) their children Jaden, Jude and Jobe Molina; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins whom he loved.



Public Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at Guardian Funeral Home, Chapel A with a Catholic Chapel Service to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. that morning; followed by Burial with Full Military Honors in the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery 9974 IH 37-Access Rd.









