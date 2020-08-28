Audelia G. Garcia
Sinton - Audelia G. Garcia passed away August 26, 2020. She was 88.
Audelia was born on February 25, 1932 in Bluntzer, Texas to Rafael and Isabel (Blanco) Gonzales. She was a resident of Sinton for most of her life and a former resident of Bluntzer. Audelia was a homemaker. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
Preceded in death by her husband: Joaquin Garcia, Sr.; parents: Rafael and Isabel Gonzales.
Survivors include her son: Joaquin "Jack" Garcia (Susie) of Austin, Texas; daughters: Helen Curiel (Rene) of Sinton, Texas, Isabel Encinia (Roman) of Sinton, Texas, Adela Castellon (Mario) of Ft. Worth, Texas and Naomi Pena (Luis) of Sinton, Texas; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters: Angelita Sanchez and Anita Molina both of Sinton, Texas.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 beginning at 10:30 AM at the Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel in Sinton. A Funeral Service will be Monday, August 31, 2020, 11:30AM at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel, Sinton. Interment will follow in Eternal Rest Cemetery, Sinton. Pallbearers will be Jacob Encinia, Jakob Encinia, Andrew Encinia, Stephen Pena, Louie Pena, Jack Garcia and Diego Villarreal.
