Audelia Perez
Corpus Christi - Audelia Perez, age 87, passed away on September 19, 2020. She was born on September 10, 1933 to Maximiliano Salinas and Martina Ramos in Karnes, Texas.
She was married to Jenaro Perez in Caldwell, Ohio on June 21, 1957.
She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Sister.
Her sons Alejandro Salinas, Ricardo Perez and her daughters Cruz Perez and Maria G. Perez, precede her in death.
She is survived by her husband, Jenaro Perez; brothers, Cheve, Mino and Juan Salinas; sister Jela Salinas; sons, Genaro (Cynthia) Perez, Antonio Perez; daughter Diana (Richard) Sanchez; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 8:30am followed by Chapel Services at 10:00am at Funeraria Del Angel 549 Cheyenne St. Corpus Christi, TX 78405. Interment will follow at Rose Mill Memorial Park, 2731 Comanche St. Corpus Christi, TX 78408.
Face Mask is required due to Co-Vid.
