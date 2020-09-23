1/1
Audelia Perez
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audelia Perez

Corpus Christi - Audelia Perez, age 87, passed away on September 19, 2020. She was born on September 10, 1933 to Maximiliano Salinas and Martina Ramos in Karnes, Texas.

She was married to Jenaro Perez in Caldwell, Ohio on June 21, 1957.

She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Sister.

Her sons Alejandro Salinas, Ricardo Perez and her daughters Cruz Perez and Maria G. Perez, precede her in death.

She is survived by her husband, Jenaro Perez; brothers, Cheve, Mino and Juan Salinas; sister Jela Salinas; sons, Genaro (Cynthia) Perez, Antonio Perez; daughter Diana (Richard) Sanchez; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 8:30am followed by Chapel Services at 10:00am at Funeraria Del Angel 549 Cheyenne St. Corpus Christi, TX 78405. Interment will follow at Rose Mill Memorial Park, 2731 Comanche St. Corpus Christi, TX 78408.

Face Mask is required due to Co-Vid.

To offer condolences please visit www.funerariadelangelcheyenne.com and our Facebook page at Funeraria del Angel Cheyenne.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
08:30 AM
Funeraria del Angel
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Service
10:00 AM
Funeraria del Angel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel
549 Cheyenne
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
3618823000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funeraria del Angel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved