Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Robstown, TX
Audelia Quinonez Soto


1935 - 2019
Audelia Quinonez Soto Obituary
Audelia Quinonez Soto

Robstown - Audelia Quinonez Soto, 84, went to be with our Lord and Savior on September 26, 2019. She was born on February 01, 1935 in Robstown, Texas to Fernando and Rafaela Gonzalez Quinonez. She was a Catholic and worked at a Senior Care Center. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ben Soto; and her brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Ida and son-in-law Ron Garza, two sons, George Soto and Leonardo "Leo" Soto; two sisters, Delia Mercado and Ofelia Barbosa. She was also loved and adored by her five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Thursday, October 03, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Friday, October 04, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 2, 2019
