Audelia Rios Alaniz
Robstown - Audelia Rios Alaniz, 74, was called home by our Heavenly Father on April 16, 2020. Audelia was born on December 20, 1945 in Robstown, Texas to Jesus and Elida Salinas Rios. She lived in Robstown, Texas her whole life and worked as a Provider for St. Benedict Home Health. Audelia was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesus and Elida Salinas Rios; her husband, Juan Alaniz; her son, Raul Cantu; and her brother, Jose Luis Rios.
Audelia is survived by her children, Elida (Ruben) Velasquez, Rene (Marcy) Cantu, Elma (Patrick) Emanuel; and her siblings, Guadalupe Rios, Ricardo Rios, Ernestina Rios Garcia, Benito Rios, Jesus Rios, Jr., Arnoldo Rios, Gerardo Rios, and Lionel Rios. She was loved and cherished by her eleven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends.
A Prayer Service will be held at 7 pm on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 10 am on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387- 4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020