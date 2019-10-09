|
Audon M. Peña, Sr.
Premont - Audon M. Peña, Sr. passed away October 5, 2019 at the age of 82 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in current day Rios, Texas on July 30, 1937 to Jesus and Celestina Pena .
A beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Around his mid-30's he would pick up the art of gunite swimming pool construction; quickly becoming a pioneer of the industry. Many of the swimming pools he created in hotels, motels, countless homes throughout Kingsville, Bishop, Corpus Christi, the King Ranch; are still functioning to this day.
It is nearly impossible to capture in only a few words the love and joy that he brought to those who loved him dearly. For his wife he provided strength, stability, and unfailing love. For his family he was our rock, the core of our happiness. He was a God fearing man, who loved his faith and in return taught his family to be strong, loyal, independent and caring. He had a soft heart for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who affectionately knew him as their "popo." We will miss him dearly but we will celebrate his life forever.
He joins in Heaven, his son Omar G. Pena; his parents Jesus and Celestina Pena; and siblings: Pedro Pena, Yolanda Pena and Norma Villa.
Audon is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Odilia G. Pena; sons: Audon (Carmen) Pena, Jr., the late Omar (Suzanne) Pena. His legacy lives on in the hearts of his grandchildren: Audon (Carl) Pena III, Omar Javier (Dominique) Pena, Savannah Irene (Alfredo) Pena, Lucas Steven Pena, Stephanie Amber (J.R.) Pena-Zuniga, Thomas Aaron Pena; great-grandchildren: Havannah, Kylene, Kali, Scarllet, Brooke, Mila, Isla, Reyna, Austin, and Noah; brothers: Jose (Herlinda) Pena, Marcelino (Aurora) Pena, Lorenzo (Janie) Pena; sister Juanita (late Alfonso) Davila; numerous nieces, nephews and cousin whom he loved dearly.
A Vigil Service was held on October 9, 2019 at Saint Theresa of the Infant Jesus Catholic in Premont, TX
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St Theresa's with the committal service to follow in the Premont Cemetery - South.
Guardian Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
