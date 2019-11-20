|
|
Audrey B. Grove
Corpus Christi - Audrey B. Grove passed away on November 19, 2019 at the age of 90. Audrey was born in El Paso, Texas to Marie Mendiola Beaubien and Mark Q. Beaubien on January 17, 1929. She grew up in South Texas and Austin, where she attended the University of Texas. Audrey spoke fluent Spanish and was proud of her Mexican heritage.
Audrey married the love of her life, Lloyd L. Grove, Jr. in Austin, Texas. They were married for 60 years before Lloyd predeceased her in January 2010. Audrey and Lloyd have eight children, to whom she devoted her life, her love, her commitment to God and her every waking minute.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Lloyd L. Grove, III, Mary Claire Grove Fischer, Mark S. Grove (Carmen), Larry D. Grove (Donna-Jo), Bryan M. Grove (Sheila), Christopher D. Grove, John R. Grove (Bette) and Andrew J. Grove (Nadine Ferrari).
Audrey is survived by her grandchildren and their spouses, Audrey Fischer Arment (Tyrell), Natalie G. Fischer (Brian Cashiola), David Grove (Tiffany), Cristine McWhirter (Shawn), Amanda Grove Whittington (Garrett), Darryl Fagan (Sherry), Ryan Fagan (Mallory), Madison Hagopian (Germain), Jason A. Grove (Cory), Bryan M. Grove, II (Jennifer), Matthew L. Grove (Kate), Megan E. Dawes (Joey), LeAnna Barnett, Robert Barnett, Alyssa M. Grove, Christopher Michael Grove, Jay Grove, Andrew Jordan Grove, JeanCarlo Ferrari-Cantu, and Paloma Grove.
Audrey and Lloyd were devoted and enthusiastic parents and grandparents. They are also survived by their great-grandchildren, Oliver, Maxwell, Ava, Ethan, Blake, Brenna, Bryce, Emmie, A.J., Brooke, Gunner, Gage, Graham, Jackson, Sam, Grace and Camille.
Audrey Grove is also survived by her loving brother, Robert J. Beaubien, whose dear wife Melba recently passed away, and their daughters, Leslie Beaubien and Claire Dobbs, as well as Audrey's brother Michael Beaubien and his wife Donna.
The Grove family thanks the staff of Villa South who helped care for their Mother with love and tenderness for the past several years.
A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, with a Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019