Augustin Victor Collin
Corpus Christi - Devoted husband and father, Augustin Victor Collin, 74, joined Our Father in Heaven on May 9, 2020. He was the beloved son of Agustin and Maria de la Luz Castillo Collin, of Kingsville, Texas—the sole proprietors of multiple businesses, all named for their only son. Alongside his father, Augie developed several successful business ventures, including Junior's Pawn Shop. In addition to being an entrepreneur, Augie also served his country honorably as a Navy Vietnam Veteran. He received the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one Star and the Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device.
His marriage to Rosie Gonzalez in 1991 forever altered his life as her large Galvan and Gonzalez family embraced with love Augie and his three sons Omar, Rolando and Rene. Together with Rosie's children, Andrea and Luis Garza and their youngest son Jay Augustin Collin, they built a loving family. For 20 years, Augie played golf with his best friend and cousin, Mike Hoeltzel, and his uncle, Ralph Galvan, Jr. Some of Augie's fondest memories included hunting and fishing trips with his sons and visiting friends in Kingsville. His life further was enriched when Andrea married Dwayne Hofstetter and he became a grandfather. Augie cherished the times he spent playing with his beloved grandchildren, Melanie and Trace Hofstetter, who lovingly called him Popo. Augie loved the Hofstetter family dearly and enjoyed outings with his compadres, Rosie and Dwayne Hofstetter, at their ranch. Augie and Rosie's long and loving marriage brought him immense joy and poignant memories. Recently, he was blessed to help their youngest son Jay move into a new home. As a man of faith, Augie's dreams for his children were complete. He and Rosie had a deep and enduring bond. They loved spending time together and working on his new hobby of growing avocado trees. Augie was an only child, but he gained brothers and sisters with his Gonzalez in-laws: Arnold Gonzalez (Roxanne), Robert Gonzalez (Carrie), Isabel Palacios (Victor), Judy Gonzalez-Rodriguez (Mark), Diane Gonzalez-Cibrian, and Jeanne Gonzalez. The quintessential family man, Augie was extremely close to his large, extended family. He loved his 11 nieces and nephews dearly and cherished many memorable moments with them.
Augie and Rosie were profoundly honored to have their beloved friend and distinguished physician, Dr. Salim Surani, leading a compassionate team of professionals, including Dr. Manuel Ramos and the wonderful nurses at Doctor's Regional Hospital, in caring for him. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Augustin Collin Memorial Scholarship Fund through the It's Your Life Foundation, itsyourlifefoundation.org founded by the Surani Family.
Due to the pandemic, the family held a private funeral mass at the Corpus Christi Cathedral with burial at Rosehill Cemetery, along with full military honors
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020