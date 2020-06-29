Aurea A. DeLeon
1939 - 2020
Aurea A. DeLeon

Corpus Christi - Aurea A. DeLeon, age 80, passed away on June 27, 2020. She was born on August 24, 1939, in Edinburg, Texas, to Merced and Guadalupe Arriaga. She graduated from Sharyland High School in 1961. Aurea enjoyed sewing, cooking and providing her services to Christ the King Catholic Church. She was a devout Catholic who participated in church services as a Trinitarian, CCD Teacher, Eucharistic Minister, church lectures and alter society. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. She will always be remembered for her devotion to her family.

Aurea DeLeon is preceded in death by her son, Mark A. DeLeon, brothers; Joe A., Fernando A. and Valentin A., sister, Atagracia Barrera and her parents, Merced and Guadalupe Arriaga.

Aurea is survived by her husband, Macedonio DeLeon, sons, Macedonio Jr., Michael and Matthew DeLeon, numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.

Masks are required.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
361-885-0076
