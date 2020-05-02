|
|
Aurelia Ernestina Rodriguez
Our Lord called Aurelia Ernestina Rodriguez home from her peaceful sleep early on a beautiful Spring Sunday morning of April 26, 2020. She was the bond of love and anchor of faith for the family. She will be dearly missed and never forgotten.
Ernestina was born to Pedro and Maria Guadalupe Alanis in Villa de Santiago, N.L., Mexico. She was the youngest of 3 boys and 5 girls. She married Raul Rodriguez in 1955 as they moved to the United States and eventually started a successful photography business. Ernestina managed the studio, took portraits, and had indispensable book-keeping and accounting skills that kept the family business running. She was a devout member of the Catholic Daughters of America at the Corpus Christi Cathedral.
Ernestina was preceded in death by her husband Raul Rodriguez, her parents and all her brothers and sisters. Treasuring her memory are her loving children, Ruben Rodriguez (Donna), Corpus Christi, Texas; Lollie Galan (Paul), and Lucy Rodriguez, Houston, Texas; Jimmy Rodriguez (Lisa), Warner Robins, Georgia; and grandchildren, Robert, Kent, Amber, Tiffany, Justin, Crystal, Cataryna, Gabriel, Becky, Bianca, Elizabeth, Natalie, and eighteen wonderful greatgrandchildren whom were proudly cherished by Ernestina.
Ernestina was a sweet, caring person with many loving relatives and close friends whom we all would have loved to join us in this time of sorrow. However, due to current restrictions our procession was cancelled. Also, we were sadly told to limit the Rosary/Viewing to a small number of immediate-family-members-only at the Rosary which was held Saturday May 1st, 10:00 A.M. at Klein Funeral Home - CyFair Northwest in Houston Texas, which was carried live on social media. This was followed by an equally restricted burial service that same day at 1:00 P.M. at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery, Houston, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please offer Mass services to Ernestina after your respective church attendance restrictions have ended. On behalf of the Rodriguez - Alanis family, thank you all.
Most of all, we thank our Lord above, for the time we had and please let the glory of your perpetual light shine upon her.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 2 to May 3, 2020