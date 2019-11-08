Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Aurelia "Real" Fay


1935 - 2019
Aurelia "Real" Fay Obituary
Aurelia "Real" T. Fay

Corpus Christi - Aurelia "Real" T. Fay, age 84, passed away on November 06, 2019. She was born on July 07, 1935 to Rudolph "Tim" Timpte and Aurelia "Real" Timpte in Kansas City, MO. She was raised in Corpus Christi, TX and graduated from W.B. Ray High School in 1953. "Real" was the first woman to graduate from the University of Texas with a Bachelor of Science in Geology in 1958. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. "Real" co-owned and operated the S.S Aurelia boutique with her mother for 30 years. She was a member of St. Pius X Church and the Sultanas.

Aurelia T. Timpte married her husband of 38 years, Thomas E. Fay on June 27, 1964. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was a free spirit who loved the outdoors. "Real" loved spending time with her family, friends and pets. She enjoyed painting, cooking and spending time in the Hill Country.

Aurelia "Real" is preceded in death by Thomas E. Fay-husband, Rudolph Timpte-father, Aurelia Timpte-mother, Earl Fay-father-in-law, and Harriett Fay-mother-in-law.

"Real" is survived by Shawn (Bambie) Fay-son, Rudie (Shannon) Timpte-brother, Debbie (Tom) Deppe and Candace and (Jim Nolan) Timpte-nieces, Myles K. Fay-grandson, Sarah (Justen) Tyler, and Ian Hinnant-step grandchildren, Corbin and Liam-great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 6-9pm, on Sunday November 10, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel.

A Rosary will be recited at 7pm, that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30am, on Monday, November 11, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church.

Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
