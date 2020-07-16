Aurelio "Vivi" Hernandez, Jr.Corpus Christi - Aurelio Hernandez Jr., 79, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away on July 15, 2020.Aurelio "Vivi" is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Odilia Mayorga, daughters Cynthia Hernandez, Kathryn O'Neill, Patricia H. Kyzar (Richard) and his grandsons Kevin Patrick O'Neill and Reed Thomas Kyzar.Aurelio graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1960 and served his country in the Army during Vietnam. He worked for CCAD for 15 years in the Jointer shop as a carpenter and did special projects that took him to St. Louis Missouri. Aurelio and Mary purchased his family grocery business in 1982, A.H. Jr. Grocery. In addition to the grocery store business, he began a successful wild game processing business under the name of A.H. Jr. Processing. Aurelio and Mary retired from the businesses in 2004. They retired to their ranch in Three Rivers and he became a rancher and enjoyed his renewed love for fishing. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and passed his knowledge to his daughters and grandsons.Private services will be held.