Aurora Aida Flores
Corpus Christi - Aurora Aida Flores, 84, went to be with Our Lord on July 17, 2020. She was born on March 21, 1936, in Crystal City, Texas. She married Juan A. Flores, Sr. on November 16, 1953 and then moved to Corpus Christi to begin their life and raise their children.
She was a great cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family. She enjoyed sewing and crafting but mostly being with family. She loved to recall her life as it was and not embellished it to make the hardships look better. She was everyone's GPS; she always knew the route and was able to get from point A to point B without a map. She was also "Mom" to all the neighborhood kids, and nobody ever left her house hungry. She was loved and cherished by all who met her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Juan Angel Flores, Sr., grandchildren, John David Guillen-Roddy, Adam Benavides, and Jessica Martinez, her parents Alberto and Maria Sanchez and her 7 brothers Conception, Manuel, Alberto, Margarito, Rodolfo, Esteban, and Juan Sanchez.
She is survived by her three sons: Roger Flores, Ram Flores, Juan Flores, Jr.; five daughters: Mary (Luis) Garcia of Yukon, Oklahoma, Connie (Trini) Benavides of Houston, Texas, Irma Martinez, Elva (Tom) Roddy, and Rosie (Alex) Martinez. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.
Visitation will be 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Private Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening. The rosary will be live streamed 5 minutes prior to the start for those that wish to pray with the family.
Private funeral services will be celebrated with family at Corpus Christi Funeral Home on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Services will be live streamed 5 minutes prior to the start. The website is www.corpuschristifh.com
Interment to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery .
Pallbearers: Roger Flores, Ram Flores, Juan Flores, Jr., Trini Benavides, Luis Garcia, and Tom Roddy.
Mom, we will love and miss you always. The love, laughter, and stories we shared will be a reminder of how wonderful you were. We will always cherish the gift of life and love you have etched in our hearts. Give Dad a hug for us.