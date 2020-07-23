1/1
Aurora Aida Flores
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aurora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aurora Aida Flores

Corpus Christi - Aurora Aida Flores, 84, went to be with Our Lord on July 17, 2020. She was born on March 21, 1936, in Crystal City, Texas. She married Juan A. Flores, Sr. on November 16, 1953 and then moved to Corpus Christi to begin their life and raise their children.

She was a great cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family. She enjoyed sewing and crafting but mostly being with family. She loved to recall her life as it was and not embellished it to make the hardships look better. She was everyone's GPS; she always knew the route and was able to get from point A to point B without a map. She was also "Mom" to all the neighborhood kids, and nobody ever left her house hungry. She was loved and cherished by all who met her.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Juan Angel Flores, Sr., grandchildren, John David Guillen-Roddy, Adam Benavides, and Jessica Martinez, her parents Alberto and Maria Sanchez and her 7 brothers Conception, Manuel, Alberto, Margarito, Rodolfo, Esteban, and Juan Sanchez.

She is survived by her three sons: Roger Flores, Ram Flores, Juan Flores, Jr.; five daughters: Mary (Luis) Garcia of Yukon, Oklahoma, Connie (Trini) Benavides of Houston, Texas, Irma Martinez, Elva (Tom) Roddy, and Rosie (Alex) Martinez. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.

Visitation will be 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Private Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening. The rosary will be live streamed 5 minutes prior to the start for those that wish to pray with the family.

Private funeral services will be celebrated with family at Corpus Christi Funeral Home on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Services will be live streamed 5 minutes prior to the start. The website is www.corpuschristifh.com Interment to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery .

Pallbearers: Roger Flores, Ram Flores, Juan Flores, Jr., Trini Benavides, Luis Garcia, and Tom Roddy.

Mom, we will love and miss you always. The love, laughter, and stories we shared will be a reminder of how wonderful you were. We will always cherish the gift of life and love you have etched in our hearts. Give Dad a hug for us.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
05:00 - 06:30 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
26
Rosary
07:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
361-885-0076
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Corpus Christi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved