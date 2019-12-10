|
|
Aurora Cadena Munoz
Alice - Aurora Cadena Munoz, age 83, passed away December 7, 2019 in Alice, Texas surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 11, 1935 in Alice, Texas to Hesiquio and Leocadia Cadena. Aurora enjoyed celebrating with church, family and friends. She also enjoyed music and dancing with the love of her life. Aurora spent many late nights at the casino with her friends and ended the nights with a cup of coffee at Whataburger. She will forever be remembered for her sense of humor and her unconditional love for her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hesiquio and Leocadia Cadena; husband, Manuel Munoz; daughter, Diana Munoz Gonzalez; son in law, Arnold Martinez; grandson, David Anthony Castillo; sisters, Amalia Soto, Hortencia Del Los Santos, Isabel Torres, and Eva Gonzalez; and brother, Lazaro Cadena.
She is survived by two sons, David C. Munoz (Lucy) and Daniel C. Munoz (Joanna) both of Alice; two daughters, Dalia Castillo (Jose Angel) of Corpus Christi and Dora Martinez (Ernest Ojeda) of Lamesa; two brothers, Herineo Cadena of San Antonio and Luis Cadena (Maria) of Chicago, Illinois; two sisters, Lucia Saenz (David) of San Antonio and Benilde Salgado (Valentin) of Kingsville; 12 grandchildren, Velma Southerland (James), Jose David "J.D." Munoz (Cheyeanne), Manuel Adolfo "Manny" Munoz, Ysabella Daneille Munoz, Jose Angel "Angel" Castillo Jr., Amanda Castillo (Jesse Garcia), Diego Manuel Martinez, Viviana Ojeda, Marcos Ojeda, Daliana Dora Cabral, Delinda Anissa Reyes (Jose "Roly"), and Rafael "Cubby" Salinas (Kimberly); 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will begin Friday, December 13, 2019 at 5 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a rosary being recited at 7:30 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Roly Reyes, Angel Castillo, Jesse Garcia, Diego Martinez, Manny Munoz, J.D. Munoz, James Southerland, and Cubby Salinas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019