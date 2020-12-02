1/1
Aurora Cuellar
1956 - 2020
Aurora Cuellar

Corpus Christi - Aurora Luna Cuellar, 64, was called home to the gates of heaven on November 20, 2020 in the peace of her own home. She was born on January 16, 1956 in Corpus Christi Texas to her loving parents, Elvira Luna and Celestino Luna. She then reached the 9th grade at Cunningham Middle School and soon became a wife to Placido V. Cuellar. Aurora was married to her soulmate, Placido Vela Cuellar for 49 years. She was an amazing housewife until becoming employed as a caretaker for Girling Home Health. Her hobbies included catching up with friends, being around her loving family, crafting, and gardening.

She will be greatly missed, but is now in heaven with her loved ones. She has met again with her mother and father, Celestino Luna and Elvira Luna, as well as her many siblings, Guadalupe Cardenas, Francisco Luna, Adela Garcia, and Johnny Luna. Along with her siblings, she is now welcomed home by her son, Placido Luna Cuellar. Aurora is survived by her dear husband, Placido Vela Cuellar and her three children, Christina Gonzalez (Pedro Gonzalez), Michael Cuellar, and Anthony Cuellar. She leaves behind the rest of her siblings, Celestino Luna, Alicia Luna, Juanita Torres (Jose Torres) and two grandchildren, Sarah Gonzalez and Samantha Gonzalez. Aurora Luna Cuellar will be greatly missed by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Mrs. Cuellar left this Earth and has now become a guardian angel to those she leaves behind. She was a loving, caring, and beautiful person inside and out. It was truly a blessing to have received the love she gave to many.

To honor Aurora Cuellar visitation will be held at Funeraria del Angel, 549 Cheyenne on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 12:00 pm. A Holy Rosary and Liturgy will take place at 1:00 pm with interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.

To offer condolences please visit www.funerariadelangelcheyenne.com and our Facebook page at Funeraria del Angel Cheyenne.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
12:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel
549 Cheyenne
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
3618823000
