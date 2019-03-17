|
AURORA LEE GUERRERO
CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, TX
Aurora Lee Guerrero, 90 years old passed away on March 12, 2019 In a local hospital.
She was born in Goliad, Texas on October 20, 1928 to Guadalupe (Wally) Lee and Josephine Rodriguez Lee. She was preceded in death by her husband Vicente R. Guerrero and her daughter Linda Bernal.
Surviving children are three daughters Yolanda Guerrero, Theresa (Larry) Anderson, and Diane (Mariano) Garcia; nine grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren to cherish her memory.
A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Cantu Funeral Home, Corpus Christi, TX. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Corpus Christi, TX. Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Refugio, TX.
Respectfully under the direction of Cantu Funeral Home-Corpus Christi, TX (361) 882-1969
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 17, 2019