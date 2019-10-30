|
Aurora Ornelas
Corpus Christi - Aurora Ornelas, age 77, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away October 28, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Aurora was born in Corpus Christi to Calixto and Romana De Leon on February 3, 1942. She attended Miller High School and graduated in 1961. She worked hard at various places, including Art Carved and IRS. She will be remembered as a woman who loved Jesus and wanted only to share Him with others, especially the people in her life. She leaves behind a legacy of faith and prayer that has impacted not only her children and relatives, but also generations to come. Her beloved granddaughter Mackenzie has had the honor of growing up getting to know Aurora's love and faith in God.
Aurora is preceded in death by her parents, Calixto and Romana; husband, Ygnacio Ornelas; brother, Robert De Leon; and sisters: Consuelo Martinez (Daniel), Alicia Villareal (Domingo), and Andrea Garcia (Jose).
She is survived by her children: Irma De Leon, David Ismael De Leon, Isabel De Leon, and Mary Frances Carroll (Brett); and granddaughter Mackenzie Carroll.
She is also survived by brothers: Rey De Leon (Vickie), Carlos De Leon (Nancy), Richard De Leon (Clara), and Gilbert De Leon (Angie); her sisters, Carolyn Gomez (Ricardo) and Adela Luera (Pete); and several nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Seaside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 4357 Ocean Drive; Corpus Christi, Texas 78412.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Salvation Army or Cook's Children's Hospital in Fort Worth. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Heart to Heart Hospice and Village on The Park at Onion Creek for their love, care and support in her final days.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019